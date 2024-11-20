Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.80. 54,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $162.22 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.