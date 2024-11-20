Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $11.01 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. 30,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

