Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 44,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

