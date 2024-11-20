Stifel Canada Issues Negative Forecast for D2L Earnings

D2L Inc. (TSE:DTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D2L in a research note issued on Sunday, November 17th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for D2L’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

