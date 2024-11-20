Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 10,042 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,908.45. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $87,805.42.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,679.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.