Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 10,042 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,908.45. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $87,805.42.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,679.50.
- On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of NGS opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Gas Services Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.