Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.
NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 4,180,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,057. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.
Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
