Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.