Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.3 %

CXM opened at $7.79 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.