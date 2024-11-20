SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.