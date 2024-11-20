SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 228,065 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $28.51.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

