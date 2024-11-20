Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Acquires 912,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 912,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,440.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Lembit Janes purchased 180,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,782.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.29.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

