SouthState Corp Purchases 606 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

