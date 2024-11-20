SouthState Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

