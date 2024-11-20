SouthState Corp Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

