SouthState Corp Has $159,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.