Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 20.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
