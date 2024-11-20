SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

