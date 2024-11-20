SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -156.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point set a $65.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.