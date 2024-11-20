SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77. The firm has a market cap of C$108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.