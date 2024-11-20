SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77. The firm has a market cap of C$108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.51.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
