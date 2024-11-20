Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Down 16.8% – What’s Next?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.71. Approximately 756,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 419,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.
Several analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.
In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. Insiders have sold a total of 112,893 shares of company stock valued at $639,929 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.
