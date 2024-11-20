Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Pursuit Resources Stock Up 6.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.
Silver Pursuit Resources Company Profile
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Pursuit Resources
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.