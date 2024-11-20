Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

