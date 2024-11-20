Sidoti Begins Coverage on Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Get Greif alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.