Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Declines By 6.6%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 833,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Articles

