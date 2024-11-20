Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

