SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES
SES Stock Performance
SES Company Profile
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SES
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.