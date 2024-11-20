ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140,593 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.97% of ServiceNow worth $1,792,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,061.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 33.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

