ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,867 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $1,911,751.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,026.71. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $938.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,061.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

