Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Septerna has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

