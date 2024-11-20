Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

