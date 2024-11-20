Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,541 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AZEK worth $38,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in AZEK by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

