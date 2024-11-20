Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $34.93 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $227.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.45 and a 52-week high of $233.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

