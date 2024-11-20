Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,200.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,098.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

