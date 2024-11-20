SCP Investment LP Invests $563,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

