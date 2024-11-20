Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 658,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 295,836 shares.The stock last traded at $32.41 and had previously closed at $32.51.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

