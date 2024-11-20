Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $71.62 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,526 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 5.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $71,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,834,000 after buying an additional 3,143,734 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 61.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,030,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after buying an additional 2,681,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,589,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,642,000 after buying an additional 1,634,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $65.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

