Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Buys 34,932 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $46,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,482 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 247,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,491. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.