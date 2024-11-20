SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of SBA Communications worth $76,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

