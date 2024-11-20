Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 227929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 276,055 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.