Sachetta LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.