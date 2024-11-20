Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Buys 23,326 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable acquired 23,326 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$30,323.80 ($19,819.48).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Peter Constable purchased 167,655 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$191,964.98 ($125,467.30).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

