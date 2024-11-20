Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Buys 23,326 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable acquired 23,326 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$30,323.80 ($19,819.48).
Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Peter Constable purchased 167,655 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$191,964.98 ($125,467.30).
Ryder Capital Stock Performance
Ryder Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder Capital
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.