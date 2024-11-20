Ryan Pape Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,143,082.48. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 179,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.85. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 190.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth about $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

