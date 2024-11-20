Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 580,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,933.68. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,605,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

