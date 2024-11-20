Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,613,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,073.60. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,145,033.10.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 5.2 %
NYSE:RSI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on RSI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 42.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $10,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.