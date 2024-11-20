Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,613,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,073.60. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,145,033.10.

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 42.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $10,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

