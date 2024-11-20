RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.43 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.34). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 6,251 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The company has a market capitalization of £14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 732.14 and a beta of 1.17.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

