Ron Bentsur Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,266,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,806.08. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.10.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
