Ron Bentsur Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,266,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,806.08. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Featured Stories

