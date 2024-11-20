Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,246 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $753,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.