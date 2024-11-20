Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 229,303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after buying an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.