Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $137,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $4,966,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $278.08 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average is $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

