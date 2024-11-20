Robert W. Baird Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $46.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. Valvoline has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after buying an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

